Fires | Several cars caught fire in Espoo – The police consider a “serial smoker” a possibility

Several cars have burned in Matinkylä in recent years. The police suspect that it is a serial killer.

Espoo A van caught fire in Matinkylä on the night between Sunday and Monday.

The fire happened at the 24-hour parking lot at the intersection of Kalastajantie and Tiistinkallio on Sunday around 11 p.m.

The rescue service’s situation center says that a passer-by reported that the van was burning with open flames. The vehicle next to the van was also damaged in the situation.

The car fire in the area was the first in a long time, but there have been several car fires in Matinkylä in the past.

Western Uusimaa the police department’s crime commissioner and director of investigations Klaus Geiger says that several similar car fires have happened in Matinkylä in the same area within two or three years.

“You can’t come to any other conclusions than that it’s a series of fires,” says Geiger.

“We have had this matter under investigation and clarification. We have certain lines of inquiry.”

Geiger suspects that the fire starter is reactivating after a quiet period. Security for a possible “serial smoker” may be in the coming weeks or months.

Can you car owner do anything to protect their vehicle from fire?

“The car owner can’t really do anything about these matters, because it’s a public parking lot,” says Geiger.

“We ask car owners to be vigilant. If you see people near cars that look like they are thinking of carjacking or starting a fire, you should inform the police about your observations and signs.”