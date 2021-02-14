No Result
Fires Rescue Department warns of danger of explosion in workshop hall fire in Tuupovaara, Joensuu

Bhavi Mandalia
February 14, 2021
No one has been injured in the fire, but the hall is unlikely to be rescued and people have been evacuated from its surroundings from a distance of two hundred meters.

Joensuu The workshop hall is back in Tuupovaara.

There are no people injured in the fire, according to the rescue service’s first assessment, but the rescue service warned of the danger of an explosion at eleven o’clock. People have therefore been evacuated from the vicinity of the hall on Konnunniementie within a radius of about 200 meters and the road has been cut off from traffic.

The hall is likely to be completely destroyed by fire. There are gas cylinders in the hall, which can cause an explosion hazard.

Rescue Department cool the hall using unmanned water cannons. The fire is expected to continue for at least the afternoon.

