Fires Rescue agencies extinguished several wildfires – many of the fires originated from burning

Many areas have a grass fire warning, which means no open fires should be made.

Rescue services have received plenty of alarms about wildfires on Saturday. Many of the pieces have their origins in burning. Some of the pieces have spread to courtyards or houses.

For example, the burning and burning of twigs has caused several wildfires earlier this week.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute has issued a grass fire warning to many areas in the south of the country. The warnings will spread to more and more areas tomorrow.

According to the Rescue Act, no open fire may be made when a forest fire or grass fire warning is in force.