Thursday, July 25, 2024
Fires | Police suspect: An attempt was made to burn down a daycare center in Lappeenranta

July 25, 2024
July 25, 2024
in World Europe
Fires | Police suspect: An attempt was made to burn down a daycare center in Lappeenranta
The police are asking for observations from those who walked on Onninkatu in Lappeenranta.

Police suspects that an attempt has been made to burn down the kindergarten building in Lappeenranta. On Friday, July 19, around 5:45 p.m., the police received a report of inappropriate activity in the kindergarten’s yard.

The police say in their announcement that there are details on the basis of which there is reason to suspect a crime.

The Southeastern Finland Police Department has started a preliminary investigation into the case and is investigating the case as attempted vandalism.

Police requests observations from people who have moved around Onninkatu 14 in Lappeenranta on Friday, July 19, between 5 and 7 p.m. or at other times during the weekend in question.

Observations can be sent by e-mail to [email protected].

The news is updated.

