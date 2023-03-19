Fires | People were rescued through balconies in Jyväskylä, two were seriously injured in the fire

The fire broke out in the morning on the first floor of the eight-story building. The rescue service rescued a total of 28 people from the apartment building.

Two one person has been seriously injured in a fire that broke out in an apartment building in Jyväskylä, says Central Finland Rescue Service.

According to the rescue service, the seriously injured were rescued from the stairwell of the apartment building. In addition, one person was slightly injured in the fire.

The emergency center received information about the fire that broke out in Kangaslammi’s residential area around eleven o’clock in the morning. The fire had started in an apartment on the first floor of an eight-story building, from where the fire spread to the second floor.

The entire apartment building was emptied of residents. In total, the rescue service rescued 28 people from the building. They were helped to safety through the balconies with a lift truck or through the stairwell using the rescue hood.

Emergency services said in the afternoon that it had put out the initial fires and that the smoke ventilation of the building was still running.

There was no more accurate estimate of the amount of damage yet, but the smoke spread to several apartments.

Even in the afternoon, the situation and management center of the rescue service did not have an estimate on what schedule the residents will be able to return to their homes either.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.