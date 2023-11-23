Fires | Paper and cardboard packed on a conveyor belt caught fire at a cardboard factory in Pori

The Satakunta rescue service was alerted to the recycling plant in Pori on Thursday evening.

Paper and cardboard were packed with a belt and caught fire at the cardboard factory’s recycled pulp plant on Kuninkaanlahdenkatu in Pori’s Aittaluoto on Thursday evening. The Satakunta rescue service was alerted to the fire at 20:56.

“The plant’s own extinguishing system extinguished the fire. It was up to us to make sure it hadn’t spread elsewhere,” said the fire marshal on duty Ari Uimonen.

According to him, there were a few workers there when the fire broke out. They were not injured.

The first alarm to the facility came through the automatic device. After that, the factory called and gave a more detailed description of the situation.

Due to the size and production of the renewable mass plant, the emergency services went to the scene with a large force, i.e. 18 units of the emergency services were alerted to Aittaluoto.