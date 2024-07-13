Fires | Oulunkylä’s Mustapekka arena is on fire

Fires|The rescue service received an alert on Käskynhaltijantie about a medium-sized building fire shortly before four in the morning.

Helsinki The football stadium Mustapekka-areena in Oulunkylä is on fire.

According to observations reported by a HS reader, the field’s grandstand building was engulfed in flames at four o’clock, and a thick cloud of smoke was spreading from the fire.

The Mustapekka arena is the home arena of the football team IF Gnistan.

