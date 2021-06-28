Fires Otkes will not start an investigation into the Savonlinna apartment building fire

The fire was survived without casualties and serious injuries.

Accident Investigation Board (Otkes) is not, at least for the time being, starting an investigation into the Savonlinna Midsummer apartment building fire.

Otkes Communications Manager Tiina Bieber tells STT that an investigation can be initiated if something unusual is revealed by the fire.

According to preliminary data, the fire would have started when the lightning struck the roof of the house. The official fire investigation by the police and the rescue service begins today.

