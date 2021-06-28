No Result
Fires Otkes will not start an investigation into the Savonlinna apartment building fire

June 28, 2021
in World
The fire was survived without casualties and serious injuries.

Accident Investigation Board (Otkes) is not, at least for the time being, starting an investigation into the Savonlinna Midsummer apartment building fire.

Otkes Communications Manager Tiina Bieber tells STT that an investigation can be initiated if something unusual is revealed by the fire.

According to preliminary data, the fire would have started when the lightning struck the roof of the house. The official fire investigation by the police and the rescue service begins today.

Six storey the house caught fire the night before Saturday on Savonlinna Asemantie. The 15 people in the house at the time of the fire were evacuated. The fire caused great material damage, but the threatening situation was resolved without fatalities and serious injuries.

