Fires | One was seriously injured in an apartment fire in Matinkylä

9.3. 23:40

One a person was seriously injured in an apartment fire in an apartment building in Espoo's Matinkylä on Saturday evening.

The rescue service was alerted to Rauhalanpuisto about a quarter past ten in the evening. Six units went to the scene. An hour later, the rescue service announced the end of the extinguishing work. The rescue service had rescued a seriously injured person from the apartment, and the apartment suffered extensive damage in the fire.

The injured person had been alone in the apartment, according to the West Uusimaa rescue service. The cause of the fire is not yet clear. The other apartments in the apartment building were not damaged in the fire. After eleven o'clock in the evening, the rescue service had been able to ventilate the stairwell as well, and other residents were able to return to their homes.