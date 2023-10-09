Monday, October 9, 2023
Fires | One was seriously injured in a fire in Espoo

October 9, 2023
Fires | One was seriously injured in a fire in Espoo

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

| Updated

in Espoo on Säterinkakutu, a building fire broke out on Monday evening, in which one person was seriously injured.

The rescue service was alerted at half past six in the evening, when help was called from the neighborhood.

“There was a fire in an apartment building. The fire department evacuated the patient and extinguished the fire,” says the on-duty fire chief of the Länsi-Uusimaa rescue department Tatu Karppinen.

An apartment building According to Karppinen, only a slight smell of smoke got into the other apartments during the fire. The other apartments are still habitable. The rescue service has ventilated the apartment building.

The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Correction October 9, 2023 at 8:50 p.m.: The story originally read incorrectly that smoke entered other apartments during the fire. In reality, only a slight smell of smoke got into the other apartments.

