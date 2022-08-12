Fires | One suffered serious and the other minor injuries in the apartment building fire in Lieksa

Smoke divers found a conscious man in the apartment. First aid transported the seriously injured man to the central hospital.

One one person suffered serious injuries and another suffered minor injuries in a fire in an apartment building in Lieksa, North Karelia, on Friday. The rescue service received information about a fire alarm sounding in an apartment on Hyttilänkatu around 6:25 p.m.

Smoke divers found a conscious man in the apartment. First aid transported the seriously injured man to the central hospital.

The fire that started in the kitchen was extinguished, but the fire destroyed the apartment significantly, according to the fire marshal. Another person who had been slightly exposed to smoke was found on the upper floors of the stairwell.

The apartment building was not evacuated. The stairwell of the crab in question was ventilated.

The authorities are investigating how the fire started.