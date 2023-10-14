Saturday, October 14, 2023
Fires | One person was slightly injured in the Kontula apartment fire

October 14, 2023
in World Europe
Fires | One person was slightly injured in the Kontula apartment fire

The emergency center received a report about the fire after six in the morning.

Helsinki An apartment fire broke out in Kontula on Saturday morning, in which one person was slightly injured, says the Helsinki Rescue Service in X (formerly Twitter).

The emergency center received a report about the fire in Kontulankaarla on Saturday at 06:21.

There were nine units of the rescue service.

According to the fire department, the fire was extinguished. The person in the apartment was slightly injured. The rescue service also rescued a cat from the apartment.


