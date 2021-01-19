Fires One person was slightly injured in an apartment fire in Hermann

The Helsinki Rescue Department received a report of the fire on Tuesday at 2.28 pm.

Helsinki An apartment fire occurred in Hermann on Tuesday afternoon, in which one person was injured, the Helsinki Rescue Department says on Twitter. According to the rescue service, the person was slightly injured in the fire.

The emergency center received a report of a fire on Orioninkatu on Tuesday at 2.28 pm.

The Rescue Department said it received the fire after it was extinguished just before 3pm on Tuesday. Follow-up has begun on the ground.