Fires One person was injured in a terraced fire in Porvoo – the fire could have started with tobacco

In Porvoo one person was burned in a fire in a townhouse in the afternoon. The alarm to the rescue service came shortly before 2 p.m.

According to the fire chief on duty, the damage to the fire was limited to one apartment. The site suffered both fire and smoke damage.

According to the firefighter, there are indications that the fire was caused by the resident’s own actions. The fire is suspected to have originated from tobacco.

Police have isolated the fire site.