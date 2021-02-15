Fires One person has died in an apartment fire in Munkkiniemi

The fire did not spread to other apartments.

15.2. 15:31

In Munkkiniemi There was an apartment fire on Kadetintie on Monday where one person died.

“The apartment burned to an unusable condition and one person in the apartment died,” says the on-call firefighter. Timo Ustinov From the Helsinki Rescue Department.

The Rescue Department received an alarm about the fire at 2:37 p.m.

The fire did not spread to the other apartments in the apartment building, but smoke spread both to the side of the stairwell and slightly to the other apartments. However, according to Ustinov, the smoke did not spread elsewhere so much that it posed an immediate danger to others in the building.

The fire was extinguished, and the apartments and stairwell were still ventilated during the afternoon. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.