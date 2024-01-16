Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Fires | One person died in the apartment building fire in Lapua

January 16, 2024
in World Europe
There is currently no information on the cause of the fire.

Lapua one adult, the manager on duty, has died in the violent apartment building fire that broke out on Tuesday evening Harri Setälä The rescue service of South Ostrobothnia says.

The fire broke out in the apartment of a three-story apartment building on Ammattikouluankatu a little after ten thirty in the center of Lapua.

The person was rescued from the apartment where the fire broke out, but he later died from his injuries. There is currently no information on the cause of the fire. The police are investigating what happened. Thirteen people were evacuated from the stairwell and one was rescued from the smoky stairwell.

