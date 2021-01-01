Fires One person died in Kuopio on New Year’s Eve in a housing fire

There were also flats on fire in Päijät-Häme and Lapland, among others.

One a person has died in a building fire in Kuopio on New Year’s Eve, says the Pohjois-Savo Rescue Department. In a house of about 150 square meters in Maaninga, Kuopio, there were two people inside during the fire. One of them died, while the other was saved through the balcony.

When the fire department arrived at the site, the fire had spread and the fire department began extinguishing the building outside. By half past four in the morning, a fire extinguishing was underway at the fire site, which was estimated to last until the morning.

According to the rescue service, there was no information on the cause of the fire. Police will start investigating the matter in the morning.

New Year’s Eve and on the night the rescue service employed several building fires across the country. According to the Rescue Department, an estimated 150-square-meter single-storey detached house was completely destroyed in a fire in Lahti’s Ahtiala in Päijät-Häme. Two of the people were slightly injured, the rescue service says.

In the province of Lapland, at least two separate residential buildings caught fire during the eve evening, one in Kemijärvi and the other in Muonio.

In Tampere, on the other hand, a garbage building in the yard of a housing company burned down late in the evening. The fire also threatened the end of one terraced house, but according to the on-duty firefighter of the Pirkanmaa Rescue Department, the fire was capped at the last minute.

According to the firefighter, there is little suspicion that the fire was ignited due to fireworks.

“There was no other clear reason, so there’s a chance in that,” Lönnqvist says, saying fireworks were shot in the area.