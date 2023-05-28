Fires | One person died in an apartment fire in Varkaus

The fire that broke out on the second floor did not spread to other apartments, but the residents of the house were evacuated.

In theft one person has died in an apartment fire that broke out in a small apartment building, says Pohjois-Savo rescue service.

The fire department quickly extinguished the fire. The fire that broke out on the second floor did not spread to other apartments, but the residents of the house were evacuated.

One person was found in the burned apartment, and according to the rescue service, nothing could be done to save them.

A fire the cause of the fire is unknown. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The alarm about the building fire came in the early morning after half past three.