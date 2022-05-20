Fires One person died in an apartment fire in Olari, Espoo

An alarm from a building fire on Ylismäentie in the Olari district of Espoo came shortly after midnight the night before Saturday.

One person has died in an apartment fire in Espoo, says the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department.

According to the rescue service, the police are investigating the matter and informing about the matter.

An alarm from a building fire on Ylismäentie in the Olari district of Espoo came shortly after midnight the night before Saturday.

The news is being updated.