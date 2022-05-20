Fires One person died in an apartment fire in Olari, Espoo

Saturday, May 21, 2022
One person died in an apartment fire in Olari, Espoo

May 20, 2022
An alarm from a building fire on Ylismäentie in the Olari district of Espoo came shortly after midnight the night before Saturday.

One person has died in an apartment fire in Espoo, says the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department.

According to the rescue service, the police are investigating the matter and informing about the matter.

The news is being updated.

