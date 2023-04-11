Fires | One person died in a house fire in Lappeenranta

The deceased was found in a large one-story building, which was practically completely destroyed by fire.

In Lappeenranta the fire that broke out in a detached house claimed a fatality on Tuesday, the Southeastern Finland police said. The deceased was found in a large one-story building, which was practically completely destroyed by fire.

According to the police, the identity or gender of the victim had not yet been confirmed as of Tuesday afternoon. More reliable information about the victim is expected on Wednesday.

According to the police, no one else was in the building at the time of the fire.

The case is being investigated as an inquest into the cause of death, so at least based on preliminary information, no crime is suspected in the fire.

Emergency services was alerted about a fire in a residential building in Kukkolantie on Tuesday at around 11 o’clock. When the fire department arrived, the approximately 180-square-meter house was already engulfed in flames.

The police are investigating the cause and manner of the fire.