Fires | One person died in a house fire in Espoo

According to the on-duty fire marshal of the Länsi-Uusimaa rescue service, the single-family house will be significantly destroyed in the fire.

One a person has died in a private house fire in Espoo's Jupper, says the West Uusimaa rescue service. Extinguishing the fire is still ongoing, and it is estimated that it will take several more hours.

Firefighter on duty Peik Swan said on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. that the house is still on fire and that smoke is spreading widely in the surrounding area. There were several units of the rescue service as well as police vehicles and ambulances.

The swan according to the one-story detached house will be significantly destroyed in the fire. Efforts have been made to protect neighboring houses from thermal radiation.

“The smoke is rising upwards at the moment, so there is no significant harm in the neighborhood. Of course, you can feel the smoke in a wide area.”

According to Joutnen, the rescue service was alerted about the fire at around 9:20 p.m.

“The rescue service has launched an investigation into the matter together with the police,” he says.