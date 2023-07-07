Friday, July 7, 2023
Fires | One person died in a fire in Helsinki’s Ullanlinna

July 7, 2023
in World Europe
One person died in an apartment fire. The fire did not spread to other apartments.

One person died in a fire in Helsinki’s Ullanlinna on Thursday evening. The Helsinki Police Department informs about the matter.

The emergency center received a report about a possible fire on Kapteeninkatu at around 8:30 in the evening. The fire was reported by a bystander who said he noticed flames in the window of the apartment. A dead person was found in the apartment.

The fire did not cause danger to other residents, but the Kapteeninkatu apartment was damaged in the fire. The police are investigating the cause of the fire and are continuing the investigation into the cause of death.

In attendance fire marshal Tarmo Helander confirms that it was a single apartment fire. The first unit from the rescue service arrived on the scene in less than five minutes after the alarm, after which extinguishing measures were taken quickly.

According to Helander, there was a slight smell of smoke in the stairwell of the apartment building when the rescue team arrived. There were no other obvious signs of fire.

According to Helander, the apartment was not in open flames at the time when the rescue team got inside the apartment.

“The apartment was still burning, but the fire was very small. We were able to extinguish the fire very quickly.”

The fire did not spread to other apartments. The smell of smoke had reached a few neighboring apartments and the rescue operation ventilated them. Some of the residents of the apartment building had come out on their own, but the rescue operation did not direct people out.

Seven rescue units and one ambulance eventually arrived.

Helsinki the command center of the police department told HS after nine in the evening that the police would not comment on the case. The police are also not going to inform about the case for the time being.

