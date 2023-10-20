Friday, October 20, 2023
Fires | One person died in a fire in a five-apartment townhouse in Sodankylä

October 20, 2023
in World Europe
Fires | One person died in a fire in a five-apartment townhouse in Sodankylä

The fire probably started in the apartment where the deceased was found.

One a person has died in Sodankylä in a fire that destroyed a five-apartment townhouse, the Lapland police said late on Friday evening. According to the police, there was no information about the identity of the deceased at this stage. The terraced house was completely destroyed in the fire.

The fire had probably started in the apartment where the deceased was found. At least one of the apartments had been empty when the fire started, but all the apartments were occupied.

The cause of the fire was not yet known at this stage. The police are investigating the case as an investigation into the cause of death and as an investigation into the cause of the fire.

The rescue service was alerted about the fire on Meltausentie a little before five o’clock in the afternoon. At six o’clock the rescue service said the message service in X that the terraced house was in flames.

However, the rescue service said that they prevented the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.


