Thursday, February 29, 2024
Fires | One person died in a building fire in Jyväskylä

February 28, 2024
Fires | One person died in a building fire in Jyväskylä

The cause of the fire is unknown.

in Jyväskylä one person has died in a building fire, says Central Finland Rescue Service.

Apart from one fatality, there were no other serious personal injuries in the fire, according to the rescue service. Residents exposed to the smoke have been examined.

According to the rescue service, the other residents of the apartment building have been moved to safety. The social and crisis emergency services are said to take care of further measures.

The cause of the fire is unknown. The police and rescue service are investigating what happened.

The alarm about a medium-sized building fire on Köhniönkatu came in after three o'clock in the morning.

