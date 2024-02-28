Fires | One person died in a building fire in Jyväskylä

The cause of the fire is unknown.

in Jyväskylä one person has died in a building fire, says Central Finland Rescue Service.

Apart from one fatality, there were no other serious personal injuries in the fire, according to the rescue service. Residents exposed to the smoke have been examined.

According to the rescue service, the other residents of the apartment building have been moved to safety. The social and crisis emergency services are said to take care of further measures.

The alarm about a medium-sized building fire on Köhniönkatu came in after three o'clock in the morning.