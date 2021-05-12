Fires One killed in an apartment fire in Kauklahti, Espoo – police investigate the cause of arson

An alarm from a building fire in Kauklahti, Espoo, was received on Wednesday before dawn.

One a person has died in an apartment fire in Espoo, says the Länsi-Uusimaa Rescue Department.

On-call firefighter Veikko Lehtovirta did not provide BTI with detailed information about the person who died in the fire from the beginning of the night. Lehtovirta said two times ago that the fire has been extinguished and the rescue service is leaving the scene. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Länsi-Uusimaa Police Situation Center was also not told STT at night about more detailed information about the death. Police had no reports of events from three in the morning.

The Rescue Department’s bulletin states that the apartment was full of smoke when it arrived. The rescue service had no information at the time as to whether there were people inside the apartment.

Apartment suffered extensive smoke damage but was not completely destroyed by fire. According to Lehtovirta, the fire was extinguished with a small amount of water and did not pose a danger to other people. According to Lehtovirta, several rescue service units had been involved in the extinguishing work.

No one also had to be evacuated due to a fire, for example.

There was also no risk of the fire spreading to other apartments, and no damage was caused to other apartments.

An alarm from a building fire in Kauklahti, Espoo, was received on Wednesday before dawn. According to the firefighter, the alarm was made by a resident of an apartment above the apartment that was affected by the fire. According to the press release, the resident had noticed smoke in the stairwell.

A fire broke out in the apartment on the first floor of a three-story apartment building. According to the firefighter, there were no other people in the apartment at the time of the fire.