Fires One died the night before Sunday in a detached house fire in Kokkola

One died in a building fire that broke out the night before Sunday in the old town of Kokkola.

The rescue service received an alarm on Kustaa Aadolfinkatu just before half past three at night. Four fire-fighting teams with support units were alerted to the scene.

By morning, the fire had been extinguished, but an on-call firefighter Joose Veteläinen it is estimated that a follow-up will probably be done on Sunday until the beginning.

“It’s an old wooden house. These are such that the fire may remain smoldering on insulation, subfloors or walls, ”says Veteläinen.

Director of Investigation, Criminal Commissioner Harri Teivaanmäki The Ostrobothnian Police Department did not comment on whether there were other residents in the detached house in question when the fire broke out. Police also did not comment on the cause of the fire on Sunday morning.

In the wake of the fire, the building is upright, but the inside has badly burned in a few places. There is smoke, soot and water damage inside. In addition, the rescue service had to demolish the wall of the detached house with a chainsaw on the Kustaa Aadolfinkatu side, says Veteläinen.

Police and the rescue service did not comment on Sunday morning as to whether the fire originated inside or outside the building.

Police are investigating both the cause of death and the cause of the fire.