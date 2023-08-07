On the Italian island of Sardinia, 600 people were evacuated due to wildfires. On Sunday, August 6, the newspaper reported il Fatto Quotidiano.

Wildfires engulfed the northeast and south ends of the island earlier Sunday. As clarifies RTThe strong wind helped spread the fire. The fire department closed a 40-kilometer section of the road connecting the cities of Olbia and Siniscola.

Seven aircraft are involved in the elimination of fires, which dump sea water on the fires. Another 12 pieces of equipment are involved in operations on the ground.

In particular, the fire has already managed to destroy four farms near Feraksi, and the reed beds of the Molentargius pond have also been seriously damaged. Active fires have also been reported in San Giovanni Suerju, in Sulcis Iglesiente and in San Sperate.

Among the evacuees were residents of the city of Posada on the east coast of the island, as well as tourists in local hotels and on the beaches.

The President of the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, Cristian Solinas, did not rule out that the fires could have been caused by arsonists. He instructed the Forest Service to step up controls to find those responsible for the arson.

At the end of July, the southern regions of Italy, especially Sicily, suffered from forest fires. The fires spread against the backdrop of abnormal heat. As a result of the fires, three people died, the damage will be at least €260 million.

On August 2, it was reported that the Cypriot authorities sent additional forces to extinguish the fire near Limassol. Aviation is also involved in extinguishing – nine aircraft. The difficulty of localizing the fire lies in the fact that it broke out in a rather inaccessible area where there are no access roads, writes Pravda.Ru. Since mid-July, hot weather has been recorded in Cyprus: the thermometers during the day showed an average of about +40 degrees.

At the end of July, Russian aviation was brought in to extinguish forest fires in Turkey. According to the channel “360”, two aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia were sent there. Later, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during today’s conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, thanked Moscow for helping to extinguish the fires. It is also noted that the presidents of Russia and Turkey agreed to continue contacts at various levels, the website writes. aif.ru.

On July 25, it became known that forest fires in Turkey were recorded in the provinces of Antalya, Manisa and Kahramanmarash, reports life.ru. The fire also reached the hotels of the resort town of Kemer.