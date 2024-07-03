Home page World

From: Michel Guddat

Firefighting planes in constant use. Severe forest fires are causing chaos on the holiday island of Kos. Travelers have to spend the night on a sports field.

Kos – There are exceptional circumstances in Greece. The ongoing heat wave is causing devastating Forest fires. Around 50 fires broke out within 24 hours at the beginning of July. The holiday island of Kos was also badly affected. Villages had to be evacuated and tourists were given makeshift accommodation.

Large forest fires on Kos: People spend the night on a sports field

Playing football is out of the question here. As videos from the internet show, holidaymakers had to leave their hotels and in some cases exchange their accommodation for sports fields. Hundreds of people had to spend the night of Monday (July 1) in the open air.

“Towards the afternoon we could see smoke over the mountains. When we were at the hotel in the evening, we saw the fire,” reports an affected tourist at n-tvAnother tourist thanked the local authorities and the Greek army for their help via X, but in return complained to his travel company, which he said he had not heard from yet. He also posted a video of the emergency camp on a football pitch.

Mild and dry winter in Greece causes forest fires across the country

Throughout the day, numerous rescue teams and firefighting aircraft tried to bring the flames under control. As the local news portal kosnews24 reported that all fires were extinguished. Residents and tourists were able to return to their accommodations.

Hundreds of tourists had to be evacuated due to the severe forest fires on the holiday island of Kos. They were temporarily accommodated on a football pitch. © Marios Lolos/picture alliance/dpa/XinHua/Screenshot/X

One of the reasons for the fires is said to be the mild and dry winter in Greece. The civil protection agency continues to advise extreme vigilance and announced that the risk of fire is “still very high”.

Last year, the Country struggling with severe forest fires. But fires are not the only major danger to people. Heat wave has already cost a Greek holidaymaker his life. (mg)