Fires Neighbor puts out an imminent fire in Tampere – the rescue service rescued a smoke-stricken resident in the emergency room

A man breathing smoke found on the floor of the hallway was rushed to the hospital. The neighbor who had come to the rescue had woken up to the sound of the fire alarm and the call for help from the resident.

Tampereen In Kaukajärvi, a fire broke out on Thursday night in an apartment in a three-storey apartment building. A carpet had caught fire in the apartment, which was extinguished by a neighbor who woke up to the sound of the fire alarm and the resident’s call for help.

The Pirkanmaa Rescue Department, which evacuated the apartment to the emergency room and smoked the apartment and stairwells, reports the matter.

“The citizen had deservedly put out the fire that left us to evacuate the resident and smoke. We didn’t have an actual fire-fighting task, ”says the on-call firefighter Pasi Saari To STT on Thursday from early at half past two.

According to Saari, the middle-aged man in the apartment had been able to shout for more help. However, the man had inhaled so much smoke that he had snuggled up and had not been able to leave the apartment himself. The rescue department arrived shortly after the neighbor, and at that time the resident was lying on the hallway floor.

The ambulance rushed the man to Acuta for hospitalization. The firefighter speculated from the beginning of the night that there was no danger to life for the resident. He had not suffered any external injuries either.

At the rescue service there was no clear information early on how the neighbor had gotten help, but the firefighter said the resident may have been able to open the door himself.

There were even more people there when the rescue service arrived. The report, received before half a fire, was made by a neighbor, but the firefighter does not believe the announcer was the same man who set out to put out the fire with a liquid fire extinguisher.

“He had a lot of work to do when it did the initial firefighting work,” says Saari, underlining that the neighbor had done a good job.

According to Saari, the inhabitants of the neighboring flats had left their flats orthodox. Some of the neighbors had remained on site to investigate the situation.

To the fire a total of three extinguishing units, two tank trucks, a platform and a control unit were alarmed. In addition, three units were alerted from the emergency room.

“It quickly became clear that two units were doing well and were able to release (units),” Saari adds.

The Rescue Department had no estimate of the cause of the fire on Thursday night. According to the firefighter, not even the resident had been heard about what had happened in the apartment. No clear source of fire such as open flames or candles was also detected.

The carpet had ignited first, in addition to which the plastic carpet on the floor had melted under the influence of heat.