Fires | More than 50 people were evacuated from under the fire in Tampere

The fire probably started in the sauna of the apartment building.

Six-story a residential apartment building caught fire on Tampere’s Pohtolankatu late Wednesday evening.

According to the fire marshal on duty, more than 50 people had to be evacuated from under the fire. Some of the people were evacuated from the balconies on the emergency department’s lift platform and some along the stairwell.

The fire marshal on duty describes the fire as “exceptionally strong”.

The fire most likely started in the sauna of the apartment on the fourth floor. The apartment was completely destroyed in the fire.

Smoke damage also occurred in other apartments in the same building. In addition, the water main was broken in the fire, which caused water damage to the building.

According to the fire marshal on duty, the fire was brought under control in about half an hour, but the work with the after-work lasted for hours.

All the residents of the A-staircase of the house spend their nights somewhere other than their home. On Thursday, it will be found out whether many of them will be able to return directly to their homes and whether many of the apartments are in need of renovation.