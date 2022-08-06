A new fire broke out shortly after 12.15 today in the wooded area behind the Duino Nord service area on the Karst. Thanks to the Bora wind and the very high temperatures, the firefighters are experiencing difficulties in extinguishing operations. On site, in addition to the teams from Trieste and Gorizia, also the personnel of the Forestry and civil protection. The flames made it necessary to close a section between Sistana and Monfalcone towards Venice. The Trieste-Venice railway is also closed.

The fire affects the whole area between the Lisert and Duino and the visibility on the motorway due to the smoke is poor. Autovie activated the Villesse by-pass for those coming from Venice and heading to Trieste at around 1.30 pm, while the Redipuglia toll booth was closed at the entrance and exit towards Trieste. This decision was made to clear the traffic at the Lisert barrier where there are currently 3 kilometers of queue. Here the vehicles are let out in Monfalcone Est.

Therefore, the entire section between Villesse and Sistiana towards Trieste was closed. The section between Sistiana and Monfalcone Est towards Venice is also closed. The Autovie staff cleared all the vehicles present in the Duino North and South service areas.