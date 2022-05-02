Fires Luhtitalo fire is still extinguished in Tampere’s Vuores, temporary accommodation for those evacuated from the house

The fire will be extinguished by the Rescue Department until the evening.

2.5. 15:36 | Updated 2.5. 20:41

Tampereen A fire broke out in a two-story manor house on the mountain on Monday afternoon. The Pirkanmaa Rescue Department received an alarm of a major building fire at 2.17 pm. The fire-fighting work will continue until the evening, according to the rescue service’s estimate.

When the rescue service arrived at the site, the roof structures of the manor house on Hupakankorvenkatu burned down sharply. Residents of the house and Pets were evacuated and provided with temporary accommodation. Personal injuries were avoided, the rescue service reports.

Fire could not spread to other houses or the ground floor of the gatehouse built in 2018. The upper floor of the building was destroyed in a fire. There were several other houses next to the wooden house.

There were a maximum of 21 rescue units and a few ambulances on site. The rescue service urged at the busiest stage of the extinguishing work to avoid passing through the area. Due to the fire, the buses ran on an emergency route and the street next to the fire site was closed to traffic.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

In Mäyränmäki Aamulehti visited the fire site photographer Ossi Ahola said at half past four that there was a strong wind at the scene of the fire. There were no flames in the house, but the roof was sunken.

The reader’s video shows how the flames hit the roof of the gatehouse after three o’clock: