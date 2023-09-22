Saturday, September 23, 2023
Fires | Large building fire near the center of Salo, more than 20 units sent to the scene

September 22, 2023
Fires | Large building fire near the center of Salo, more than 20 units sent to the scene

There will be more information about this in about half an hour.

Near A large building fire is underway in the center of Salo, according to a release from the Varsinais-Suomen rescue service.

The alarm came after four in the morning, and 22 units have been sent to the scene.

The fire is raging on Kärkänkartanonkatu, which is located a couple of kilometers from the center of Salo in the direction of Teijo.

There will be more information about this in about half an hour.

