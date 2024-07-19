Friday, July 19, 2024
Fires | Kynttilä is suspected of starting the fire opposite Helsinki’s main police station

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 19, 2024
in World Europe
Fires | Kynttilä is suspected of starting the fire opposite Helsinki’s main police station
There were no injuries in the fire.

Housing suffered considerable smoke damage in a fire early Friday morning in Pasila, says the Helsinki Rescue Service. There were no injuries in the fire.

The rescue service received a report of a building fire in Pasilanraitio after five o’clock on Friday. The fire broke out in an apartment building, which is located opposite Helsinki’s main police station.

According to the fire marshal on duty, a candle is suspected as the cause of the fire.

According to the rescue service, the burned apartment is not habitable due to significant smoke damage. The fire did not spread to other apartments in the apartment building.

