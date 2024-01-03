Fires | Jari Sarasvuo tells about the fire in his home, the video shows the destruction

A fire broke out at Jari Sarasvuo's home on Tuesday, which he is now commenting on.

Slender sprig and Jari Sarasvuon A threatening fire broke out at home in Kauniainen on Tuesday.

Jari Sarasvuo commented on the matter on Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter). He especially thanks the rescue personnel who came to help:

“Our deepest thanks and respect fire chief Riku Rantala and to the whole fantastic team of the rescue service, including the gang of two VPK”, writes Sarasvuo.

“You were protecting and supporting our family late into the night when our home caught fire in the evening.”

In his writing, Sarasvuo also takes a stand on the surgery policy.

“A basic service like this that protects life should not be destroyed by cuts. Sote went on a trip, sorry for that to all of us, but please don't put a damper on this kind of activity. Shared resources cannot be used better than basic services.”

The message includes a video showing the extent of the damage.

Kauniaslainen The Sarasvuo family has been in the public eye for years.

Jari Sarasvuo is a Finnish businessman and former TV presenter, who is known, among other things, as a media presenter and as the former CEO of the Trainers' House training company he founded.

Virpi Sarasvuo (formerly Kuitunen) is a former top skier. He is a multiple world champion and Olympic medalist.

The couple got married in 2010 and have two children.