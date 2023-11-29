Thursday, November 30, 2023
Fires | “It took seven years of work in one night” – Tomi Sinisalo’s art foundry was completely destroyed in the fire

November 29, 2023
Fires | “It took seven years of work in one night” – Tomi Sinisalo’s art foundry was completely destroyed in the fire

The Sinisalo art foundry was destroyed in a fire the night before Tuesday. In addition to the building itself, the fire damaged bronze parts of the sculptures and destroyed molds and models.

Only the furnace and the smoking ruins remained Tomi Sinisalon from the art foundry on Tuesday, November 28.

“It took seven years of work in one night,” Sinisalo said at the ruins in Säkylä’s Sydänmaa.

As recently as Monday, Sinisalo had firing in the foundry furnace. He turned off the oven and went later in the evening to check the condition of the oven.

