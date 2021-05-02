Sunday, May 2, 2021
Fires In Ylistaro, Seinäjoki, one person died in a fire on Sunday morning, the front manor’s house and two other buildings were completely destroyed

May 2, 2021
The person who died in the fire was probably the owner of the house, the rescue service says.

Seinäjoki In Ylistaro, one person has died in a fire this morning, STT is being told by the South Ostrobothnia Rescue Department.

The frontman’s house and two other buildings were completely destroyed by fire. The victim’s body was found in a burnt house.

Firefighter Juha Kosken according to the person who died in the fire was probably the owner of the house.

“The house owner’s car is in the yard, and the owner hasn’t been found anywhere,” Koski said earlier in the morning when there was still no certainty about personal injury.

The emergency center received a report of a fire on Varrasjärventie after this morning. The report was made by a police patrol who was on second duty, who had detected the smoke caused by the fire and set off to drive towards the fire site.

The two-story frontman’s house, outbuilding and sauna were already on fire when the rescue service arrived on the scene. According to the rapids, all three buildings burned to the ground.

After half past ten in the morning, the last extinguishing and post-clearance work was carried out at the fire site.

No information is available on the cause of the fire. Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

