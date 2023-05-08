Home page World

Wildfires in western Canada continue to spread. © Gov. of Alberta Fire Service/The Canadian Press via AP/dpa

Some of the forest fires in the region are out of control. According to the authorities, the extent of the damage cannot yet be foreseen.

Edmonton – Despite rain showers and falling temperatures, the fires in western Canada are spreading. In the meantime, more than 375,000 hectares of land had burned down in the province of Alberta, and more than 29,000 people had had to leave their homes, the authorities said on Sunday afternoon.

31 of the 108 active forest fires are out of control. The province of Alberta declared a state of emergency on Saturday evening due to the extent of the fire. This will allow federal funds to be released to fight the blazes. The area burned up so far corresponds to about a quarter of the size of Schleswig-Holstein.

The recent rains have helped with the firefighting, said Christie Tucker, chief of the Alberta Wildfire Fire Protection Agency. “This gave the firefighters the opportunity to work on some sources of fire that they could not get to because of the extreme course of the fires.” Cooler temperatures and higher humidity are also expected in the next few days. She also asked for help from the neighboring US state of Montana.

The extent of the damage cannot yet be estimated, the authorities said. Colin Blair, director of the Alberta Civil Protection Agency, said the priority is protecting lives and dealing with emergencies, according to broadcaster CBC.

According to the authorities, there have been more than 360 fires since January. This is an exceptionally high number given that May has only just begun. In 2016 Alberta had already experienced huge fires, at that time more than 2400 buildings were destroyed.

In view of climate change, experts warn that the frequency and intensity of forest fires will increase. In the prairie provinces in the west of the country, the average temperature has risen by 1.9 degrees Celsius since the mid-20th century, according to the Agency for Environment and Climate Change Canada. dpa