From: Michel Guddat

Turkey is battling severe fires. The strong wind is making extinguishing efforts difficult. The fire is now coming dangerously close to the coastal city of Izmir.

Izmir – firefighting on the ground and in the air. In the popular holiday region around Izmir, a city with a population of one million in the southwest of Türkiyearound 3,000 emergency personnel are battling severe forest fires fueled by strong winds.

Severe forest fires in Turkey: Areas must be evacuated

The Turkish news agency Anadolu reported, citing Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, that around 900 people have had to be evacuated from the Karsıyaka and Bayindir districts. Among those affected are three districts near Yamanlar in the north of Izmir province.

The fire brigade deployed five firefighting aircraft, 15 firefighting helicopters as well as bulldozers and other heavy equipment. Anadolu According to a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 2,965 aid workers with around 600 vehicles were deployed in the province of Izmir on the Aegean coast.

Picnic causes fire in Izmir? Strong wind complicates fire-fighting efforts

According to the report, the fire broke out on Thursday evening (15 August) north of Izmir. Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli told state TV TRTThree people had lit a fire for a picnic. The fire got out of control and caused the fire.

The flames spread to the roof of a ten-story residential building located in the northern industrial area of ​​Karsiyaka. Mayor Cemil Tugay shared on the platform X reported that 30 shops were damaged.

On a recording of TRT The burning roof was visible. The strong wind drove the fire over the adjacent forest into the city, which made extinguishing operations more difficult. Parts of the roof fell off and damaged parked vehicles.

Strong wind drives fire in Turkey – no injuries reported so far

Several houses in other parts of the city had already been destroyed, said the governor of Izmir, Süleyman Elban. At least one village had to be evacuated. The good news: no injuries have been reported so far.

Due to strong winds reaching speeds of up to 80 kilometers per hour, aerial firefighting in the Karsiyaka region had to be temporarily suspended on Friday, as Anadolu reported further.

Türkiye battles heatwave: “72 fires have broken out nationwide”

Since the beginning of summer, Turkey has been battling forest fires across the country, exacerbated by a heat wave with temperatures reaching up to 45 degrees. According to TRT Forest fires raged in at least six cities and provinces on Friday, including the western cities of Canakkale, Manisa and Bolu.

Fire rages in Turkey: The popular coastal city of Izmir is also affected. © Idil Toffolo/Imago

The Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli pointed out that “72 fires have broken out nationwide.” According to him, 45 fires were extinguished. In Greece, the neighboring country, a fire also raged recently. large forest fire northeast of Athens. (mg)