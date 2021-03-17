Thursday, March 18, 2021
Fires In the wake of the fire, the deceased was found in Sotkamo

March 17, 2021
Police are investigating the case as a cause of death investigation.

17.3. 19:15

In Sotkamo in connection with the fire-fighting work in the apartment building, the deceased was found in the apartment, the police say.

A fire in an apartment on Makkosentie was reported to the emergency center on Tuesday morning. The mission involved the rescue service, first aid and the police.

According to police, the apartment was badly destroyed in a fire and other apartments in the apartment building suffered smoke damage. In the wake of the fire, one person was treated for possible smoke exposure.

Police are investigating the case as a cause of death investigation. The cause of the fire is also being determined.

