Fires In the Savio detached house area in Kerava, a warehouse building was destroyed in a fire

The warehouse building, located in the courtyard of an empty detached house, burned to the ground.

Rescue Department arrived at three o’clock on the night between Monday and Tuesday. The lightweight warehouse in the yard of the detached house on Koivikontie burned down completely.

The fire did not pose an immediate danger to the environment. According to the fire chief on duty, the material damage was also minor.

The detached house has apparently been empty for a long time. Police are investigating the cause of the fire, which is not yet known.