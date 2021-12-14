Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Fires In the new city will return the hall building – people in the area are urged to close the windows and ventilation

by admin
December 14, 2021
in World
The burning building is located on Kalasatamantie.

In the new city the hall building is returning, which is why a danger notice has been issued for the area, the Emergency Response Center says on Twitter.

The fire produces a lot of smoke, which is why people in the area are advised to close the windows and ventilation.

The Rescue Department received an alert for the Kalasatamantie building fire at half past seven on Tuesday night.

The news is being updated.

