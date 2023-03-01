Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.- The brazilian amazon registered 677 sources of fire in February, an increase of 15.9% compared to the same month last year, according to data released this Wednesday by the alarm system of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

However, in the comparison with January, when 1,056 burning points were reported in the biome, fires fell by 35.9%.

The fires in the largest tropical forest on the planet are, to a large extent, the product of deforestation caused by activities such as illegal minery and the illicit trade in wood, which skyrocketed during the Jair Bolsonaro government (2019-2022).

Only last year 115,033 were registered fire sources in the biome, 53% more than in 2021 and the highest amount for a year reported since 2010.

During the four-year term of the far-right leader, who defends the exploitation of natural resources in the biome, even in reserves nativeswhere it is prohibited by law, the average devastated area was 11,396 square kilometers per year, 59.5% more than in the four previous years.

The recovery of the brazilian amazon It is one of the main commitments announced by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva since he was elected president of the South American giant.

One of his strongest actions, in the short period that he has been in office, has been the frontal fight against the illegal minery in Yanomami land after discovering the very serious humanitarian and health situation that this ethnic group was experiencing due to the illegal extraction of precious metals such as gold.

The reserve, which occupies about 10 million hectares, is located in the state of Roraimato the northwest of Brazil and bordering Venezuela.

According to official sources, in recent years some 20,000 illegal miners they invaded the reservation indigenous and with their massive activity they have contaminated rivers with mercury and devastated part of that territory, inhabited by nearly 30,000 indigenous people.