Monday, May 23, 2022
Fires In the area of ​​the rehabilitation center in Ylöjärvi, a thousand-square-meter building is burning, the fire threatens to spread to the terrain

May 23, 2022
The building is currently empty. The fire threatens to spread to the terrain.

Ylisen In the area of ​​the rehabilitation center in Ylöjärvi, a building of about a thousand square meters will be burned. According to the Pirkanmaa Rescue Department, the fire is in the stage of a full fire. The fire threatens to spread to the terrain.

Extinguishing work on Lammassaarentie is underway. There are 15 rescue units on site.

The fire alarm came on Monday morning at 6.21. The alarm first came from a medium-sized building fire, but it quickly became large.

Ylinen’s former rehabilitation center for the mentally handicapped is currently empty. There are more than 20 detached buildings in the area, three of which are protected.

