The Civil Police are investigating whether a fire that destroyed dozens of vehicles in a warehouse in Dumont, a city about 20 kilometers from Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, last Saturday, the 24th, was arson. According to the police, the vehicles were private and had been seized due to irregularities. The report was unable to contact the company that manages the location.

The space receives vehicles seized in Ribeirão Preto and 14 other cities in the region. The exact number of cars was not disclosed, nor was the estimated loss from the fire.

The warehouse is managed by the company MTY Locação de Máquinas e Veículos Leves e Pesados ​​Ltda. and is located near a rural area with sugarcane plantations. According to preliminary information, the fire started in this area and spread, reaching the cars and even a small church located in the neighborhood.

The report tried to contact the company MTY to find out how many vehicles were in the warehouse and what the estimated loss was, but until the publication of this report there was no response.

São Paulo recorded 1,800 fires on Friday the 23rd alone, a record number since the start of official measurements in 1998. So far, the fires have left two dead.

The Public Security Department reported, in a statement, that “the case is being investigated by a police inquiry opened by the Specialized Criminal Investigations Division (DEIC) – Deinter 3”. On Sunday, the 25th, an expert analysis was carried out at the scene, and the investigations continue.