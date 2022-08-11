Hundreds of trucks were blocked at the Irún border during the last two days due to the closure of this border crossing due to the forest fires that have devastated the south of France. The border was reopened at noon yesterday, so the heavy goods vehicles were able to resume their journey, as confirmed by the president of the Regional Federation of Transport Business Organizations of the Region (Froet), the regional transport employer, Pedro Díaz , to the true.

The restrictions for trucks began on Wednesday afternoon, when the French authorities closed the Biriatou border crossing for them, which links Spain and France by motorway. The great fire declared in the north of the French department of Las Landes directly affected the A-63 motorway.

The president of Froet indicated that the border closure had affected numerous trucks coming from the Region, since the Irún crossing is used for the transport of goods destined for the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and western France.

This step is used by regional freight transport to the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the west of France.



Pedro Díaz explained that “the passage has been cut throughout Wednesday night, which has generated a delay of several hours for the trucks, but, as we are not in the middle of the campaign, the number of people affected has been lower.”

The retentions on the Spanish AP8 motorway reached seven kilometers at the height of the border and the French A63 motorway was cut in both directions, for all types of vehicles, from exit 9 (Saint Geours de Maremne) and Bordeaux, according to informed the direction of Traffic of the Basque Government. The fire that originated in the French region of Gironde advanced to Les Landes and reached about 200 kilometers from the Biriatou border crossing.

new incident



This is the second international incident suffered by truckers in the Region so far this summer. The first took place at the end of July, when some 3,000 carriers were trapped on the roads surrounding the port of Dover, one of the main points of entry and exit from the United Kingdom, due to the proliferation of English passenger cars leaving on vacation in those days and to which the British authorities gave priority to take the ferries. .

The Gironde fire has devastated more than 6,000 hectares and has forced the evacuation of 10,000 people from the area, according to information provided by the French authorities. Almost 1,100 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire, which is sweeping this area near the Bordeaux vineyards for the third day.