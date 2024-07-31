Fires in Sardinia: about 700 hectares of forest burned. The Region takes measures: it wants a state of calamity for the serious water crisis of the editorial staff

The earth is burning in Sardinia. Last night, Monday 29th Julythere have been fires in several areas of the island, particularly in the territories of Goodbye everyone, Goldfish, Orani, Orune And New-York. The fire brigade teams worked tirelessly to put them out. They also employed four Canadairs, three helicopters And two SuperpumasThe fires affected large areas of cork oak and downy oak forestsfor a total of 700 hectares of land devoured by flames up to 10 meters high. They then spread towards the territories of “S’inforcau” and the industrial area of ​​Pratosardo. Here, the flames come closer to different farms so it was necessary to move 8 people away from the sheepfolds threatened by the fire.

Four teams of the Nuoro Fire Brigade, a team from the Macomer detachment, the column intervened in the affected areas command mobile of Sassari and the team of the Bono detachment. In total, they were employed 36 men with the help of 14 means. Once the fires have been extinguished, the clean-up operations will proceed, for which aircraft from the state and regional fleet are expected on site. Today, Tuesday 30 July, the bulletin of civil protection marks Orange risk (high) throughout the central western part of the island.

Sardinia: fire broke out between the territories of Benetutti, Orotelli, Orani, Orune and Nuoro, 30 July 2024 (source: Fire Department)

Other fires occurred yesterday

This was not the only fire that broke out yesterday. One broke out in Enough holy and caused environmental damage, but also the closure of state road 131. A second fire started instead from a cane field Sernorbì and spread near homes, businesses and destroyed a tire shop. During the rescue operations, three firefighters fell ill and were taken to hospital.

The words of the president Alessandra Todde

It’s not just a fire problem. The fact is that Sardinian land has no wateris too dry. For this reason, the President of the Region, Alessandra Toddecalled an extraordinary meeting of the Council to deliberate on the state of calamity because of serious water crisis that is affecting Sardinia. Todde spoke, on the sidelines of the Abbanoa shareholders’ meeting in Cagliari, of “a situation that must be managed on all fronts and we are allocating extraordinary resources. There will also be some in the budget variation”. Todde continued: “We need to give the right information on the real state of affairs to those involved. We are holding crisis tables for both Baronia and Oglaistra so that the mayors have fresh information to provide to the citizens. We are adopting all the necessary measures to deal with the emergency. Furthermore, all the mayors have been told that from October they will have to sit down to plan the structural solutionsso that we don’t find ourselves next year with the same problems as this year.”