Fires | In Pukinmäki, there was a fire in an apartment building, one person was hospitalized

The apartment fire happened on Säterintie early on Tuesday morning.

One a person was transported to the hospital to be checked after an apartment fire in Pukinmäki, Helsinki, early on Tuesday morning, the Helsinki Rescue Service said in message service X.

The apartment fire broke out on the fourth floor of an apartment building on Säterintie. The rescue service was alerted about the fire at 05:29.

Rescue service according to the apartment, there were three people in the apartment when the fire broke out, who had gone out after noticing the fire.

Firefighter on duty Janne Taskinen told a little after half past seven in the morning that the tasks of the rescue service at the fire scene had been completed.

According to Taskinen, the person transported to the hospital had inhaled smoke, but was not seriously injured.

The police continue to investigate the cause of the fire.