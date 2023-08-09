Hundreds of firefighters are continuing to put out a blaze that has been raging for four days in southwestern Portugal, whose neighbor, Spain, is experiencing a severe heat wave that has put most of the Iberian Peninsula on alert.

More than 1,000 firefighters, backed by 10 aircraft, were mobilized in Odemera, near the Portuguese tourist region in the south of the Algarve, where “nearly 10,000 hectares” of land have been burned since Saturday, according to the latest tally by Civil Protection Commander Vitor Vaz Pinto.

And in the evening, Vaz Pinto explained that the forest fire continues to spread “on two fronts,” noting that the firefighters responded in the evening to a number of fires that flared up again in the area.

According to reports by local media and confirmed by the authorities, the fire damaged a house and its annexes, as well as a guest house for rural tourism.

About 1,500 residents of twenty villages and vacationers were evacuated from guest houses for rural tourism and from a camp, and about a hundred animals were evacuated.

On Tuesday evening, more than 3,200 firefighters and 15 firefighting aircraft were on standby to tackle blazes across the country.

Tuesday, the temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius in some parts, after setting a record for the year 2023, which amounted to 46.4 degrees Celsius, Monday, in Santarem, in the center of the country, according to preliminary estimates of the Portuguese Meteorological Agency.

And the state of alert remained in force on Tuesday on both sides of the border.

The heat wave, the third this summer, is expected to reach its peak on Wednesday, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency.

It is assumed that the heat wave will continue until Thursday, with 12 Spanish provinces placed in the red alert level on Wednesday in Andalusia, the Madrid region, Castile-La Mancha, as well as the Basque Country and its environs.

Last weekend more than a thousand hectares burned in Spain. A fourth major fire broke out on Monday afternoon in Extremadura, the neighboring region of Portugal in Valencia de Alcantara, without firefighting teams being able to control it at night.

The Iberian Peninsula is on the front lines of global warming in Europe, with more frequent heat waves, droughts and fires.