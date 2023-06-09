Fires | In Oulu, the yard building of a kindergarten caught fire at night, the rescue service suspects vandalism

According to the on-duty fire marshal, the cause of the fire in the courtyard building on Kaskiahontie seems to be vandalism.

In Oulu Kaskiahontie The courtyard building of the decommissioned kindergarten burned down between Thursday and Friday.

The rescue service was alerted at around half past three in the morning. The yard building, about 25 square meters in size, was completely destroyed in the fire, and the rescue service had to dismantle it.

There were no injuries in the situation, but the fire was in danger of spreading to the former daycare building as well.

The police are now investigating the cause of the fire. The on-duty fire marshal of the Oulu rescue service Mikko Heikkilän however, the cause of the fire seems strongly to be vandalism.

“Such cabins without electricity don’t light up by themselves,” says Heikkilä.